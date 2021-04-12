Left Menu

Biden makes nominations for top cyber posts

U.S. President Joe Biden is nominating Chris Inglis to be the National Cyber Director and Jen Easterly to be director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the White House said on Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:08 IST
Biden makes nominations for top cyber posts
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden is nominating Chris Inglis to be the National Cyber Director and Jen Easterly to be director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the White House said on Monday. "We are determined to protect America's networks and to meet the growing challenge posed by our adversaries in cyberspace – and this is the team to do it," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

The U.S. government is engaged in a sweeping cyberattack response effort following a December disclosure that nine federal agencies were hacked by a Russian spy group, according to U.S. officials. Easterly and Inglis are experienced cybersecurity experts with decades of service in government. Both previously worked at the National Security Agency in senior positions.

Several of Biden's top cybersecurity leaders now hail from Fort Meade, Maryland, where the signals intelligence agency is headquartered. The White House already had named Anne Neuberger, former NSA director of cybersecurity, and Michael Sulmeyer, a senior adviser to NSA Director General Paul Nakasone, to the National Security Council.

"I am looking forward to working with Chris and Jen to continue building back better to modernize our cyber defenses and enhance the nation's ability to prevent and respond effectively to cybersecurity incidents," Neuberger said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'50 pc Indians plan to travel in Apr-Jun; containing COVID will be difficult if a quarter do so'

As many as 50 per cent of the respondents in India plan to travel during the April-June period, and if even a quarter of them actually travels, it will be difficult to curb the COVID-19 spread as the country sees the second wave of the pand...

Sebi slaps Rs 25 crore fine on Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Yes Bank in the matter of misselling the lenders AT-1 bonds few years ago.Besides, the watchdog has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Vivek Kanwar, who was the head of the p...

Sweden rejects pioneering test of solar geoengineering tech

Clarifies scope of first planned test throughout By Laurie GoeringLONDON, March 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Under pressure from indigenous people and environmental groups, Swedens space agency on Wednesday called off a landmark first te...

Mamata to stage dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's decision

Lashing out at the Election Commission over its decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would stage a dharna in the city on Tuesday to protest against the poll panels unconstitu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021