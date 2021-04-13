Left Menu

Ship owned by Israeli firm attacked off UAE coast: media

Two maritime security sources told Reuters that an Israeli ship was hit near the UAE's Fujairah port resulting in an explosion but that there were no casualties. An Israeli Transportation Ministry spokesman said he was aware of the media reports but that he could not confirm them.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:53 IST
Ship owned by Israeli firm attacked off UAE coast: media

A commercial vessel owned by an Israeli firm was attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in Gulf waters, pro-Iran media and an Israeli television channel said on Tuesday.

Israel's top-rated Channel 12 TV quoted unnamed Israeli officials as blaming arch-foe Iran for the assault and said there were no casualties. Two maritime security sources told Reuters that an Israeli ship was hit near the UAE's Fujairah port resulting in an explosion but that there were no casualties.

An Israeli Transportation Ministry spokesman said he was aware of the media reports but that he could not confirm them. There was no immediate confirmation from the UAE. The incident comes a day after Tehran accused Israel of sabotaging a nuclear site, and after Iran and the United States began indirect talks in Vienna on ways to revive world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen television channel, citing sources, identified the vessel as Hyperion. Refinitiv ship tracking data showed the Bahamas-flagged vehicle carrier HYPERION RAY was headed to Fujairah port from Kuwait.

Unews news agency, also based in Lebanon, said the vessel was transporting cars and had been at Kuwait's Mina Al Ahmadi port 48 hours earlier. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory notice that it was aware of a possible incident near Fujairah and that investigations were ongoing.

Last month an Iranian container ship was damaged in an attack in the Mediterranean, two weeks after an Israeli-owned ship the MV HELIOS RAY - owned by the same company as the Hyperion Ray according to a U.N. shipping database - was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman. The incidents have occurred since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January with a commitment to rejoin the 2015 nuclear pact - abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump in a move welcomed by Israel - if Tehran returns to full compliance with the deal.

Iran said on Tuesday it would start enriching uranium to 60% purity, a move that would take the fissile material closer to the 90% suitable for a nuclear weapon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran summons Portugal's envoy to protest at EU sanctions

Iran on Tuesday summoned the envoy of Portugal, current holder of the European Unions rotating presidency, to protest against the blocs sanctions on eight Iranian military and police chiefs over a deadly crackdown in 2019, state media repor...

COVID-19 presented opportunity to reshape world order:Modi, says India 'walked the talk' during pandemic

Pitching for global efforts to defeat COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the pandemic has presented an opportunity to reshape the world order and create systems to address the problems of today and challenges of tomorrow...

South Africa temporarily suspends rollout of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

South Africa has decided to temporarily suspend the rollout of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, its health minister said on Tuesday, after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in s...

U.S., European firms, investors pile pressure on Biden to hike climate target

Hundreds of U.S. and European companies and investors on Tuesday called on the United States to slash its greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 this decade, adding to mounting pressure on the Biden administration ahead of a climate summit ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021