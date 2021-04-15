U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan to begin May 1- Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States would begin its final military withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 and it would be complete before Sept. "The United States will begin our final withdrawal...Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 00:16 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States would begin its final military withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 and it would be complete before Sept. 11. "The United States will begin our final withdrawal... on May 1 of this year. We'll not conduct a hasty rush to the exit. We'll do it responsibly, deliberately and safely, and we will do it in full coordination with our allies and partners, who now have more forces in Afghanistan than we do," Biden said.
Biden added that he had spoken with former President George W. Bush about his decision.
