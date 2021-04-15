U.S. spies say Russian military are conducting 'show of force' near Ukraine

U.S. spies say Russian military are conducting 'show of force' near UkraineReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:08 IST
U.S. intelligence officials on Thursday told Congress they viewed current Russian military movements near Ukraine as a 'show of force'.
The directors of the Defense Intelligence Agency and Central Intelligence Agency told the House Intelligence Committee U.S. agencies were monitoring Russian movements. "We all have to take very seriously the buildup," CIA director William Burns said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House Intelligence Committee
- Congress
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- William Burns
- Russian
ALSO READ
Guatemala says U.S.'s Harris accepted invite to visit country
Honduras police turn back U.S.-bound migrant caravan
U.S. condemns China moves to further reduce Hong Kong political participation
U.S. Vice President Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei discuss immigration -White House
Honduras police turn back U.S.-bound migrant caravan