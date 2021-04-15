Left Menu

U.S. spies say Russian military are conducting 'show of force' near Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:08 IST
U.S. intelligence officials on Thursday told Congress they viewed current Russian military movements near Ukraine as a 'show of force'.

The directors of the Defense Intelligence Agency and Central Intelligence Agency told the House Intelligence Committee U.S. agencies were monitoring Russian movements. "We all have to take very seriously the buildup," CIA director William Burns said.

