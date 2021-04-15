Left Menu

Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

The ruling is a victory for Canada's federal government, which had launched an appeal defending the agreement and, by association, U.S. immigration detention practices, which it said do not "shock the conscience." At issue was whether the Safe Third Country Agreement, a pact signed in 2002 and under which asylum-seekers trying to cross between Canada and the United States at a formal border crossing are turned around and sent back, violates an asylum-seeker's fundamental rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:24 IST
Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum-seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The ruling is a victory for Canada's federal government, which had launched an appeal defending the agreement and, by association, U.S. immigration detention practices, which it said do not "shock the conscience."

At issue was whether the Safe Third Country Agreement, a pact signed in 2002 and under which asylum-seekers trying to cross between Canada and the United States at a formal border crossing are turned around and sent back, violates an asylum-seeker's fundamental rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It was not the agreement itself that may have been causing these alleged infringements on the claimants’ rights, the ruling said, but the periodic reviews of the designation of the United States as a “safe” country as well as “related administrative conduct.”

At the same time, the ruling said, the evidence presented was insufficient. “Some of this evidence, although voluminous, is somewhat piecemeal and individualized and, thus, is problematic for drawing system-wide inferences concerning the situation in the United States."

Last year a federal court ruled that the agreement violated asylum-seekers' right to life, liberty and security of the person. While the government sought to overturn the federal court ruling, refugee lawyers argued the agreement also violated asylum-seekers' equality rights at the Federal Court of Appeal this year. Refugee lawyers argued the agreement should be struck down because asylum-seekers who were turned back often found themselves locked up indefinitely in immigration detention.

They also argued that people trying to make refugee claims that might be accepted in Canada, such as those on the grounds of gender-based discrimination, risk being sent back by the United States to their countries of origin. Canada's government argued that the pact was a necessary part of managing a shared border and that people in U.S. immigration detention had access to counsel and due process. Should the agreement be dissolved and asylum-seekers allowed to enter through land border crossings and make refugee claims, the government argued, it would suffer "irreparable harm."

The legal battle may not be over, however, and refugee lawyers may apply to be heard by Canada's Supreme Court. During the administration of then-President Donald Trump, tens of thousands of asylum-seekers crossed into Canada between ports of entry to skirt the Safe Third Country Agreement, which only applies to formal border crossings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'PM Johnson's India visit to finalise 'Roadmap 2030' for re-energised India-UK ties'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree on a Roadmap 2030 for re-energised India-UK relations in areas like trade, investment, defence and security cooperation, healthcare and climate action, ...

Haryana: 3-4 temporary structures at farmers' protest site damaged in fire

Three to four temporary structures were damaged in a fire on Thursday at a protest site in Haryanas Kundli area where farmers are demanding the repeal of the Centres three agri laws.A fire department official said the cause of the fire is b...

Tablighi Jamaat welcomes HC order allowing 50 people to offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz

Tablighi Jamaat Thursday welcomed the Delhi High Court order granting permission to 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan. Tablighi Jamaat spokesman Jishan Ali said they will follow all coronavirus-rel...

Like-minded countries should act cohesively to protect interests in Indo-Pacific: Australian PM

The Indo-Pacific region has become the epicentre of strategic competition and like-minded nations need to act more consistently and cohesively to protect their shared interests in the face of multiple challenges, Australian Prime Minister S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021