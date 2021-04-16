UK population grew 0.5% to 67.1 million by mid-2020

Britain's population grew by 0.5% to 67.1 million by the middle of 2020, up from 66.8 million in mid-2019, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The ONS said the provisional population growth estimate was "marking one of the smallest increases seen in the context of historical trends".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)