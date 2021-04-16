Maha: Two land surveyors held for accepting bribe of Rs 1.8 lakh in Kalyan

Two land surveyors of Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh on Friday, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. Bushan Girase and Chandrashekar Ahirrao of the land surveyor's office had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a villager, whose land at Raita village of Kalyan was to be measured and a form was to be issued by the Land Record office, deputy superintendent of police ACB Nilima Kulkarni said. Following negotiations, the duo settled on accepting Rs 1.80 lakh for the work, after which the complainant approached the ACB, the official said. A trap was laid and the accused were caught while accepting the bribe amount, she said, adding that offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act have been registered against the duo. PTI COR ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)