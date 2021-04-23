Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone -state TV

Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone -state TVReuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-04-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 04:06 IST
The Saudi-Led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired at the kingdom's southern region, state TV reported early on Friday.
A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen against the Houthis in 2015. The movement has stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
