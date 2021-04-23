Left Menu

FCC orders U.S. broadcasters to identify foreign-government sponsors of programs

Rosenworcel said when broadcasters lease a portion of their airwaves, they must ask the leasee if it or its programming is from a foreign government entity. If the answer is yes, a sponsorship identification will need to be placed on air and documented in the station’s public file.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 07:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 07:42 IST
FCC orders U.S. broadcasters to identify foreign-government sponsors of programs

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it had voted unanimously to adopt rules requiring public disclosure of broadcast television and radio content sponsored or provided by foreign governments.

The disclosure would be required at the time of a broadcast if a foreign governmental entity paid a radio or television station, directly or indirectly, to air material. Current rules do not specify when and how foreign government sponsorship should be publicly disclosed. "The order increases transparency, ensuring audiences are aware when a foreign government, or its representatives, uses the airwaves to persuade the American public," the FCC said in a statement.

Jessica Rosenworcel, the agency's acting chairwoman, said reports of foreign government-sponsored programming had multiplied in recent years. "We know that foreign entities are purchasing time on broadcast stations in markets across the country, including Chinese government-sponsored programming and Russian government-sponsored programming right here in our nation's capital," she said in a statement.

Democrats in Congress have been pushing the FCC to act for several years. Rosenworcel said when broadcasters lease a portion of their airwaves, they must ask the leasee if it or its programming is from a foreign government entity.

If the answer is yes, a sponsorship identification will need to be placed on air and documented in the station’s public file. If the answer is no, the broadcaster will need to independently verify the leasee using the Justice Department's Foreign Agent Registration Act website and the FCC's foreign media outlet reports, Rosenworcel added.

The National Association of Broadcasters said in a statement it supported the FCC's goal of public disclosure of foreign government-sponsored programming. But it said the agency's new rules created "burdens for the vast majority of broadcasters that do not air this content."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Achim Steiner appointed to serve second four-year term as UNDP Administrator

The United Nations General Assembly confirmed the appointment by the UN Secretary-General, Antnio Guterres, of Achim Steiner to serve a second four-year term as Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme UNDP.Achim Steiner be...

Egypt's Kom Ombo solar plant signs US$ 114 million financing package

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Developmentlink is external EBRD, the OPEC Fund for International Developmentlink is external the OPEC Fund, the African Development Bank AfDB, the Green Climate Fundlink is external GCF and Arab Ban...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets shake off U.S. tax worries to push higher

Asian shares rose on Friday after the European Central Bank left policy unchanged, extending a rebound following a sharp selloff earlier in the week, but gains were capped as investors considered the impact of a possible U.S. capital gains ...

Mexican president pushes controversial reforestation plan

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has made a strong push for his oft-questioned tree-planting programme, trying to get the United States on board to fund a massive expansion of the programme into Central America as a way to stem m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021