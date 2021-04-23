Baltics order four Russian diplomats to leave

Baltics order four Russian diplomats to leaveReuters | Vilnius | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:53 IST
NATO and EU members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have ordered four Russian diplomats working in local embassies to leave, in solidarity with the Czech Republic, Lithuania's Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters on Friday.
The Czech Republic last week said the two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were also behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition depot in 2014 that killed two people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Estonia
- Czech
- Gabrielius Landsbergis
- Latvia
- The Czech Republic
- NATO
- Britain
- Lithuania
- Russian
ALSO READ
U.S. defense secretary to visit Israel, Germany, NATO headquarters, UK
US Senator calls China part of 'axis of evil', calls on Biden to reaffirm support towards Taiwan
U.S., NATO discuss need for Russia to cease military buildup near Ukraine -State Dept
White House border coordinator Jacobson leaving role at end of April
White House border coordinator Jacobson leaving at month's end -White House