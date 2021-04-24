Left Menu

COVID-19: Colour-coded sticker system for vehicles discontinued in Mumbai

Mumbai Police has issued an order to discontinue the Red, Green and Yellow stickers system for vehicles moving across the city carrying essential and medical items amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 09:53 IST
COVID-19: Colour-coded sticker system for vehicles discontinued in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police has issued an order to discontinue the Red, Green and Yellow stickers system for vehicles moving across the city carrying essential and medical items amid the COVID-19 pandemic. No reason has been specified for the discontinuation of the system.

Earlier, new restrictions were imposed in the state for traffic and transportation of ambulance, doctors' vehicles, and those carrying medical supplies. The colour-coded sticker system was implemented last week in order to limit vehicular traffic on Mumbai roads and to allow vehicles related to essential services with more ease amid the increasing number of coronavirus infections.

A Red sticker was to be used for vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, and transportation of essential medical supplies; Green for vehicles carrying consumable items (fruits, vegetables, dairy products, etc) and Yellow for essential services including the movement of officials from the government, telephone department, electricity department and the media. Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a series of 'strict restrictions' in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases. He, however, refrained from calling it a 'lockdown'.

Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted. Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states hit by the pandemic. As many as 66,836 new cases, 74,045 recoveries and 773 deaths were reported on Friday. The active cases stand at 6,91,851 while the death toll is at 63,252. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta chief arrives for Southeast Asian leaders summit on crisis

Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover that sparked turmoil in his country, arrived in Jakarta on Saturday for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders seeking try to forge a path to end the violence in the impoverished ...

Justice NV Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime M...

Rugby-Reds negotiate for Queensland return amid Perth COVID lockdown

The Queensland Rugby Union QRU is in negotiations with the state government to allow its Super Rugby team to return home without having to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine ahead of their championship final on May 8. Perth was sent into a...

China names Mars rover for traditional fire god

Chinas first Mars rover will be named Zhurong after a traditional fire god, the government announced Saturday.The rover is aboard the Tianwen-1 probe that arrived in Mars orbit on Feb 24 and is due to land in May to look for evidence of lif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021