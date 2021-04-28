Left Menu

SII reduces price of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield from Rs 400 to Rs 300

In a major move, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose for states, announced firm CEO Adar Poonawallah on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:47 IST
SII reduces price of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield from Rs 400 to Rs 300
CEO and Owner of SII, Adar Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a major move, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose for states, announced firm CEO Adar Poonawallah on Wednesday. "As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of Serum Institute of India, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives," Poonawalla tweeted.

The SII manufactures the Covishield vaccine, while Bharat Biotech is the manufacturer of Covaxin. Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, had asked the government for financial assistance to ramp up vaccine production.

Recently, the Centre announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the vaccination drive beginning May 1. Several important decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration of vaccines being made flexible in Phase 3 of the world's largest vaccination drive. Vaccine manufacturers have been incentivised to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players. They are empowered to release up to 50 per cent of their supply to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

States are empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same. Also recently, while replying to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Ministry of Health on April 24 said in a tweet, "#Unite2FightCorona It is clarified that Govt of India's procurement price for both #COVID19 vaccines remains Rs 150 per dose. GOI procured doses will continue to be provided TOTALLY FREE to States. @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @DDNewslive @PIB_India @mygovindia."

On April 24, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh by sharing a newspaper article which reads 'Serum's Rs 600/dose for Covishield in pvt hospital is its highest rate the world over' and said in a tweet -- "COVISHIELD @ Rs 400 for new government procurement is higher than what govts of US, UK, EU, Saudi, Bangladesh & SA pay. Made in India & highest price for India? By SII's own admission profits are made even at Rs150. Prices must be renegotiated @PMOIndia @nsitharaman @drharshvardhan." The statement from the government came after several political leaders slammed the central government for providing Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past three days, the country has been reporting in excess of three lakh coronavirus infections and over 2000 related deaths on a daily basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Wales to begins Six Nations title defence against Ireland in 2022

Six Nations champions Wales will begin their title defence against Ireland in the first round of the 2022 tournament while Scotland host England on the same day, organisers announced on Wednesday. The tournament begins on Feb. 5 while the f...

Mercury breaches 44 degrees Celsius mark in Delhi

The maximum temperature in parts of Delhi breached the 44 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday, the highest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department data.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative fig...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT--Dow, Nasdaq open lower after tech, Boeing results; Fed in focus

The Dow and the Nasdaq opened lower on Wednesday after a mixed bag of earnings from big technology firms and downbeat Boeing results, while investors hoped that the Federal Reserve would stick to its promise of keeping monetary policy loose...

Soccer-Super League proposal has not devalued Europa League: Man Utd's Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday brushed aside suggestions the Europa League had been devalued after the clubs owners attempted to form a breakaway Super League, saying their goal was to win the trophy again. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021