Left Menu

U.S. grand jury adds WMD charge against men accused of plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

The superseding indictment on Wednesday alleges that they three planned to destroy a nearby bridge, which would have harmed and hindered Whitmer's security detail and any responding law enforcement officers, a Justice Department statement said. The new indictment also alleged that Croft and Harris possessed a "destructive device" that was not registered as required by U.S. federal law.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:54 IST
U.S. grand jury adds WMD charge against men accused of plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

A federal grand jury added new charges on Wednesday against three men charged with conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, saying they planned to use weapons of mass destruction to destroy a bridge, the Justice Department said.

Adam Fox, 40, of Wyoming, Michigan; Barry Croft Jr., 45, of Bear, Delaware; and Daniel Joseph Harris, 23, of Lake Orion, Michigan, were charged with knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property, the department said, in addition to a kidnapping conspiracy charge in October. The superseding indictment on Wednesday alleges that they three planned to destroy a nearby bridge, which would have harmed and hindered Whitmer's security detail and any responding law enforcement officers, a Justice Department statement said.

The new indictment also alleged that Croft and Harris possessed a "destructive device" that was not registered as required by U.S. federal law. It said Harris also possessed an unregistered semiautomatic assault rifle. Fourteen men were accused of taking part in a plot by right-wing militia extremists to abduct Whitmer. One of them broke ranks with his co-defendants in January and pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors have said all 14 suspects targeted Whitmer in retribution for public health orders she imposed placing restrictions on a wide range of social and business activity to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

My Hero Academia Chapter 311 delayed for a week, spoilers revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior journalist dies of COVID-19 in UP's Ghaziabad

Senior journalist Raju Mishra 50, who has worked with several national newspapers, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday morning here, sources said.A native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra had isolated himself at home afte...

U.S. judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting

A North Carolina judge on Wednesday rejected requests for the immediate release of videos showing law enforcements fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., during an attempted arrest, siding with arguments their disclosure could jeopardize ongo...

Pakistan urges Taliban to rejoin Afghan peace process ahead of Istanbul conference

Ahead of the Istanbul conference on Afghanistan slated for next month, Pakistan is putting efforts to convince the Taliban for rejoining the peace process otherwise the Taliban may face tough actions from Islamabad. This comes after the Afg...

Golf-Thomas supports bonus pool but paying no attention to it

Justin Thomas voiced his support on Wednesday for the PGA Tours new bonus structure that will reward the games biggest stars but the world number two will not lose any sleep over where he sits in the payout rankings. Thomas was speaking a w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021