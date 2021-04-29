Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:16 IST
SC refuses to consider plea seeking CBI probe into Kalikho Pul's suicide case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to consider a PIL seeking CBI investigation into alleged suicide of former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice U U Lalit allowed the petitioner NGO to withdraw the petition to seek other remedies in accordance with law.

The top court observed that the NGO, Social Vigilance Team, has no connection with the deceased.

“You are not claiming that you have any connection or relation with him. You are a complete stranger. How can we entertain this PIL under Article 32? Either you withdraw it or we will dismiss it,” said the bench also Indira Banerjee and K M Joseph.

The NGO then withdrew the petition.

Pul was found hanging at the official chief minister's residence in Itanagar on August 9, 2016.

After months of intense political developments, Pul had taken over the reins of Arunachal Pradesh on February 19, 2016 for a brief period but had to relinquish the job following a Supreme Court order.

