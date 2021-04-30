Left Menu

Lanka police arrests man for protesting road closure for passage of Chinese def minister's convoy

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:08 IST
Lanka police arrests man for protesting road closure for passage of Chinese def minister's convoy

Police in Sri Lanka on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man for protesting the closure of a road for the passage of visiting Chinese Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe's convoy, posing a threat to the VIP fleet.

Police Spokesman Ajith Rohana said the man was arrested for interfering in police duties and forming an unlawful assembly while encouraging the others to protest.

In a social media post, the man was seen encouraging the motorists to honk in protest when the police closed the road for the vehicular movement of the Chinese minister on Tuesday night at a busy junction in Colombo.

He was heard shouting against the police action to close the road and instigating others to object to the road being closed, posing a threat to the Chinese minister's convoy, the official said.

Rohana said that in accordance with the Vienna Convention, the state of Sri Lanka was obliged to provide facilities to a visiting VIP representing a state.

The arrestee would be produced in court, the official said.

Rohana said it is also the responsibility of Sri Lanka to provide security to a defence minister from a powerful country like China, the Colombo Gazette reported.

“The road was closed at night and it is the responsibility of the Sri Lankan Government to give the defence minister protection,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Gen Wei arrived here along with a high-level delegation on Tuesday on a two-day official visit.

During his visit, he called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties, including defence cooperation and post-pandemic economic recovery. Gen Wei also held bilateral talks with Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Gen Kamal Gunaratne (Retd).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and another 20 lakh doses will reach them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. According to health ministry da...

Indian men's hockey team should aim for medal, shouldn't just be happy with Olympian title: Baskaran

Former captain Vasudevan Baskaran feels the Indian mens hockey team cannot afford to be content with only playing in the Olympics if it is to relive the glory days and finish on the podium in Tokyo.Baskaran, who had led India to its last Ol...

COVID-19: Bhopal auto-driver turns three-wheeler into ambulance, a free of cost service

With many facing shortages of bed, oxygen and ambulances amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Javed Khan -- an auto driver in Bhopal -- has turned his three-wheeler into an ambulance-like vehicle and is providing the servi...

Legal luminary Soli Sorabjee passes away

Distinguished jurist and former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, who appeared in several historic cases like Kesavananda Bharti and S R Bommai, passed away due to COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday.The 91-year-old is survived by wife, a d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021