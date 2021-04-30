Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat empower Corona Warriors

- Launch a statewide campaign to provide nutrition & immunity booster kits for 1 Lakh class IV frontline workers GUJARAT, India, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the deadly second wave of COVID-19, Hon. Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Hon. Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, Yuva Unstoppable founder Amitabh Shah, and top corporate leaders flagged off 16 trucks from Raj Bhavan, Gujarat carrying 11,000 nutrition and immunity booster kits for Corona Warriors. The campaign is called 'Corona Sewa Yagna' and it aims to provide immediate relief in the form of nutrition & immunity boosters for 1 Lakh class IV frontline workers and their families across Gujarat. Corona Sewa Yagna Amitabh Shah-Yuva Unstoppable are supporting this campaign under the mentorship of the Hon. Governor of Gujarat. The objective is to empower and thank the country's level IV health workers and police force like nurses, ward boys, lab technicians, sanitation workers, police constables, and other staff for their outstanding service in the fight against the ongoing pandemic. Hon. Governor and Smt. Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Government of Gujarat earlier kicked-off Corona Sewa Yagna from Gujarat: https://twitter.com/adevvrat/status/1384530302349942793?s=24 The Corona Warrior Kits contain nutrition and immunity boosters to last a family of 3-4 for 1-2 months. As an extension of the empowering campaign, Yuva Unstoppable is sourcing kits from the needy, in this case farmers via Amul. Many corporates and like-minded organizations came forward to support the initiative, like ONGC, Lenovo, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Finolex, EY, Borosil Renewables, SGS, KHS Machinery, Kiran Motors, The Laduma Dhamecha Charitable Trust, Tipsons, JITO to name a few. Hon. Governor of Gujarat also felicitated the corporates during the flag off at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon. Governor of Gujarat said: ''Our Corona Warriors are constantly on the war footing to protect the health of general masses in these difficult times of the pandemic. These are people who are worried about the citizens and serving them relentlessly. Away from family, they are working like true ''Karmayogis'', day in and day out. To serve God is to serve others and is the greatest form of charity. We should protect the ones who are protecting us and our community. To support such selfless workers is the duty of one and all.'' Saluting the spirit of Corona Warriors, Hon. CM of Gujarat Vijay Rupani said: ''We are all functioning under dire pandemic situation. When everyone is running to protect themselves and their loved ones, these frontline warriors are courageously running from pillar to post to save others, without worrying about their own lives. It is our duty not just as a state but as mankind to enable and empower them so that we can together overcome this. I'm thankful to Hon. Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and Amitabh Shah for supporting this noble cause.'' Corona Warriors' Battle against Second Wave COVID-19 second wave is posing severe health and economic ramifications for the country. Since April, the surge in number of infections has surpassed daily records since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year. Amidst the shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, ventilators, crematoriums, and other support resources, the frontline workers are finding themselves stretched. Not only are they amongst the first responders but also the only ones who can help stop the spread of Virus. The already vulnerable medical professionals & police, especially at the bottom of socio-economic pyramid have been finding themselves stretched due to 24*7 shifts. They are not even able to cater to their or their family's essential family needs like nutrition. Amidst such circumstances, these kits will provide great relief.

Amitabh Shah, founder of well-known non-profit Yuva Unstoppable shared: ''We are extremely grateful to Hon. Governor of Gujarat, Hon. CM of Gujarat, entire state government for their mentorship and our corporate partners for launching this campaign. To be able to alleviate the sufferings of our True Heroes and enable them to serve stress free is our only motto. Yuva Unstoppable has also mobilised top athletes like Cricketers Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Wrestler Sangram Singh to thank these brave-hearts and their contribution to the society. We are also working with state governors and Health Commissioners' office in states like Maharashtra, Bihar, and others to reach 5 Lakh Corona Warriors nationwide. We will continue to stand with the country and each other in these tough times.'' For more information, please get in touch with rashi@yuvaunstoppable.org About Yuva Unstoppable Yuva Unstoppable is a nonprofit organization founded by Amitabh Shah in 2005. It has benefited over 2000 schools and 1 million underprivileged students with more than 100 top corporate companies. Under the project ''Corona Sewa Yagna'' mentored by Hon. Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, they are looking to reach out to Class-4 government employees who are Corona warriors, as well as nurses, para medical staff, drivers, etc.

