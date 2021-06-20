UP: Three children drown in Sot river while taking bath

Three children drowned while taking a bath in the Sot river in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

Hearing their cries for help, locals working in the fields nearby rushed to rescue them.

The children were taken to a hospital in Chandausi, where they were declared dead by doctors.

The deceased were identified as Munis (9), Issrael (11) and Altamash (13), Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said, adding that the bodies were sent for postmortem.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of the three children and has directed officials to give financial relief to the kin of the deceased, an official spokesperson said.

