China's Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary
- Country:
- China
China's ruling Communist Party celebrated its 100th anniversary on Thursday at the Tiananmen Square here, with thousands of party workers and school children singing songs praising the party and the country. The celebrations began with a flypast and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who heads the Communist Party of China (CPC), arrived at the function dressed in the Mao suit.
While there was no military parade, army, air force and navy personnel participated in a brief march.
Thousands of school children accompanied with military bands sang songs praising the CPC.
Xi is scheduled to address the gathering shortly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Communist Party
- Chinese
- Xi Jinping
ALSO READ
China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases on June 15 vs 20 a day earlier
China says to launch crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12 on June 17
After massed plane incursion near Taiwan, China says must respond to 'collusion'
China to send three astronauts to space, including its oldest
China all set to launch manned mission with three astronauts for its space station