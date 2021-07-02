Nagpur man commits suicide over financial crisis

A property dealer allegedly committed suicide on Friday in Nagpur's Ambazari area reportedly due to a financial crisis, police said.

The man, identified as Katol-resident Nalin Chauhan (48), jumped into Futala Lake, and his kin have said that he was under pressure over mounting debts, an Ambazari police station official said. ''His body was fished out after passersby alerted us. An accidental death case has been registered,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)