Nagpur man commits suicide over financial crisis

A property dealer allegedly committed suicide on Friday in Nagpurs Ambazari area reportedly due to a financial crisis, police said.The man, identified as Katol-resident Nalin Chauhan 48, jumped into Futala Lake, and his kin have said that he was under pressure over mounting debts, an Ambazari police station official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:27 IST
A property dealer allegedly committed suicide on Friday in Nagpur's Ambazari area reportedly due to a financial crisis, police said.

The man, identified as Katol-resident Nalin Chauhan (48), jumped into Futala Lake, and his kin have said that he was under pressure over mounting debts, an Ambazari police station official said. ''His body was fished out after passersby alerted us. An accidental death case has been registered,'' he said.

