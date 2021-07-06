Left Menu

Russia hopes to kick off strategic stability talks with US in July - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia hopes to hold the opening round of nuclear strategic stability talks with the United States this month, RIA news agency quoted deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at a summit in Geneva last month to embark on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

