Manipur, Kerala get new chief electoral officers
The Election Commission has appointed new chief electoral officers in Manipur and Kerala.
The Commission issued separate notifications to appoint Rajesh Agrawal, a Manipur cadre officer, the chief electoral officer of the state in place of Prashant Kumar Singh.
In another notification, the Commission said Sanjay M Kaul, an IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, has been appointed the CEO of Kerala in place of Teeka Ram Meena.
