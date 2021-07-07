Manipur, Kerala get new chief electoral officers

The Election Commission has appointed new chief electoral officers in Manipur and Kerala.

The Commission issued separate notifications to appoint Rajesh Agrawal, a Manipur cadre officer, the chief electoral officer of the state in place of Prashant Kumar Singh.

In another notification, the Commission said Sanjay M Kaul, an IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, has been appointed the CEO of Kerala in place of Teeka Ram Meena.

