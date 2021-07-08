Left Menu

G Kishan Reddy assumes office as Union Minister of Culture & Tourism

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday took charge as the Minister of Culture and Tourism.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:26 IST
G Kishan Reddy assumes office as Union Minister of Culture & Tourism
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (left) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday took charge as the Minister of Culture and Tourism. MoS (Tourism) Ajay Bhatt and Shripad Naik and MoS (Culture) Meenakshi Lekhi also present. Former Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel also greets him at the occasion.

Reddy is also expected to take charge as the Union Minister of Development of the North Eastern Region today. Seven Ministers of State (MoS) were on Wednesday elevated as cabinet ministers in the expansion of the union council of ministers carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP from Secunderabad in Telangana, was inducted as Minister of State for Home Affairs in 2019 in the second term of the NDA government led by PM Modi. Starting as a youth worker, Reddy rose through the ranks and became the chief of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha from 2002 to 2005. He was elected as an MLA from Himayatnagar constituency in 2004 and continued to represent the seat till 2014. Later he was elected as an MLA from the Amberpet assembly constituency. (ANI)

