No injuries, damage in attack against U.S. forces in Syria- defense official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2021 04:35 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 04:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
There was indirect fire against U.S. forces in eastern Syria on Saturday but initial reports did not indicate any casualties or damage, a U.S. defense official told Reuters.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the attack occurred in Conoco, Syria.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement