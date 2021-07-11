Left Menu

No injuries, damage in attack against U.S. forces in Syria- defense official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2021 04:35 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 04:35 IST
There was indirect fire against U.S. forces in eastern Syria on Saturday but initial reports did not indicate any casualties or damage, a U.S. defense official told Reuters.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the attack occurred in Conoco, Syria.

