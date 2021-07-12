Left Menu

2 terrorists arrested from Pak's Punjab province

Pakistani law enforcement officials have arrested two terrorists belonging to Masood Azhars Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM and ISIS Daish from Punjab province.The Counter Terrorism Department CTD of Punjab Police in a statement on Monday said it conducted an intelligence-based operation in Nankana Sahib, some 80 km from Lahore and arrested a JeM terrorist for terror financing.Ikram Ullah Khan was arrested from Nankana Sahib on Saturday.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:01 IST
2 terrorists arrested from Pak's Punjab province
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani law enforcement officials have arrested two terrorists belonging to Masood Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and ISIS (Daish) from Punjab province.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police in a statement on Monday said it conducted an intelligence-based operation in Nankana Sahib, some 80 km from Lahore and arrested a JeM terrorist for terror financing.

''Ikram Ullah Khan was arrested from Nankana Sahib on Saturday. He belongs to JeM. He was collecting funds for his organisation. Some 25 stickers of JeM, eight monthly booklets on 'Muslim Children and Al-Merabtoon' and PKR 76,100 cash were recovered from his possession,'' the CTD said.

JeM chief Azhar is on top of India’s “most wanted” list. He is reportedly hiding in a ''safe place'' in his native town Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province.

In another raid, the CTD arrested Daish activist Abdul Samad from Sialkot, some 130 km from Lahore.

ISIS stickers, 980 gm explosive material, safety fuse, one non-electric detonator and some cash were recovered from his possession, the CTD said.

It said in view of the recent wave of terror attacks across the country, particularly target killing of police officials, CTD Punjab has conducted extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province to avert any untoward incident.

''During the last week, CTD Punjab has conducted 23 IBOs in different districts of Punjab in which 23 suspects have been interrogated,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021