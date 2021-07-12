2 terrorists arrested from Pak's Punjab province

Pakistani law enforcement officials have arrested two terrorists belonging to Masood Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and ISIS (Daish) from Punjab province.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police in a statement on Monday said it conducted an intelligence-based operation in Nankana Sahib, some 80 km from Lahore and arrested a JeM terrorist for terror financing.

''Ikram Ullah Khan was arrested from Nankana Sahib on Saturday. He belongs to JeM. He was collecting funds for his organisation. Some 25 stickers of JeM, eight monthly booklets on 'Muslim Children and Al-Merabtoon' and PKR 76,100 cash were recovered from his possession,'' the CTD said.

JeM chief Azhar is on top of India’s “most wanted” list. He is reportedly hiding in a ''safe place'' in his native town Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province.

In another raid, the CTD arrested Daish activist Abdul Samad from Sialkot, some 130 km from Lahore.

ISIS stickers, 980 gm explosive material, safety fuse, one non-electric detonator and some cash were recovered from his possession, the CTD said.

It said in view of the recent wave of terror attacks across the country, particularly target killing of police officials, CTD Punjab has conducted extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province to avert any untoward incident.

''During the last week, CTD Punjab has conducted 23 IBOs in different districts of Punjab in which 23 suspects have been interrogated,'' it said.

