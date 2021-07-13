Venezuelan prosecutors charge opposition leader Guevara with terrorism

Venezuela chief prosecutor's office said on Monday that opposition leader Freddy Guevara had been arrested by the Sebin intelligence service on charges of terrorism and treason, among others.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said it had requested a warrant for Guevara's arrest due to his alleged "ties with extremist groups and paramilitaries associated with the Colombian government."

