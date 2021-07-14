Ukraine court says decree dismissing head of Constitutional Court is illegal - Interfax

Ukraine's Supreme Court has overturned President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's decree dismissing the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, Interfax-Ukraine said on Wednesday citing a source in the Supreme Court.

Zelenskiy in March dismissed Tupytskyi, who has opposed some anti-corruption reforms, calling his actions a threat to national security.

