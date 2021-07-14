Left Menu

Ukraine court says decree dismissing head of Constitutional Court is illegal - Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:43 IST
Ukraine court says decree dismissing head of Constitutional Court is illegal - Interfax
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Supreme Court has overturned President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's decree dismissing the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, Interfax-Ukraine said on Wednesday citing a source in the Supreme Court.

Zelenskiy in March dismissed Tupytskyi, who has opposed some anti-corruption reforms, calling his actions a threat to national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021