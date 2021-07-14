Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Dushanbe

Full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas is essential for development of our ties, Jaishankar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:31 IST
Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Dushanbe
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held a one-hour meeting on Wednesday in Dushanbe with a focus on resolving the outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

After the talks, Jaishankar said he highlighted that unilateral change of status quo was not acceptable to India and that both sides agreed on convening an early meeting of the senior military commanders.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

''Concluded a one-hour bilateral meeting with State Councilor and FM Wang Yi of China on the sidelines of Dushanbe SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. Discussions focused on the outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

He said full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas was essential for the development of the bilateral ties. ''Highlighted that unilateral change of status quo is not acceptable. Full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas is essential for development of our ties,'' Jaishankar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021