Hungary PM says EU action on LGBT rights amounts to 'legal hooliganism'
The European Commission's legal action launched against Hungary over measures it said discriminated against LGBT people amounts to "legal hooliganism" and is "shameful", Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
The action against Hungary related to a new law that bans schools from using materials deemed as promoting homosexuality. Rights groups have rallied against the legislation which Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has called a "disgrace".
