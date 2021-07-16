Left Menu

U.S. will need to work with China to make progress with North Korea -official

Updated: 16-07-2021 22:23 IST
The United States will "no doubt" need to work with China to make progress on North Korea, a senior State Department official said on Friday, ahead of a senior U.S. diplomat's visit to the region.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Japan, South Korea and Mongolia next week, and may add a visit to China to the itinerary, where dealing with the North Korean regime would be on the agenda, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

