Reporter detained in Cuba protests is placed under house arrest - ABC

A journalist who was detained while covering protests in Cuba was freed from police custody but placed under house arrest on Friday, the Spanish newspaper she works for reported. Camila Acosta, a Cuban national, had been writing for the Spanish daily ABC when she was arrested in Havana on Monday.

"They wanted me to sign a paper saying I admitted public disorder but I refused, I have done nothing wrong," she told the paper after her release from custody. There was no immediate comment or confirmation from Cuban authorities.

The 28-year-old had been reporting on mass protests that drew thousands to the streets in the biggest anti-government demonstrations seen on the Communist-ruled island in decades. Spain's foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares had called for her immediate release on Tuesday.

The U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet also called on Cuba on Friday to release protesters and several journalists arrested at the demonstrations.

