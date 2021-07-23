Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia, China fail at U.N. in bid to shut down Bosnia peace envoy

Advertisement

Russia and China failed on Thursday in a bid to get the U.N. Security Council to strip some powers from an international envoy overseeing implementation of a 1995 Bosnia peace accord and shut down the envoy's office in one year. Russia and China were the only two council members to vote for their draft resolution, while the remaining 13 council members abstained. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, France or Britain.

UK to launch daily COVID tests in food sector to tackle 'pingdemic'

Daily contact testing will be rolled out to workplaces in Britain's food sector so staff who have been 'pinged' by the COVID-19 app can keep working if they test negative rather than isolating, the government said on Thursday. Some supermarkets are facing shortages of specific products - mainly those in demand in hot weather - and some petrol stations have had to close after the health app told workers to isolate following contact with someone with the virus.

Mexico preparing shipment of food, medicine for Cuba - Mexican official

Mexico's Navy in the port city of Veracruz was loading food and medicines onto a ship bound for protest-hit Cuba, the Veracruz mayor's office said on Thursday, in what appeared to be a show of support for the Communist-run island. Mexico's leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has criticized the long-standing U.S. embargo of the Caribbean island and blamed the measure for fomenting the biggest unrest to hit Cuba in decades.

France's Macron changes phone in light of Pegasus case

French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his mobile phone and phone number in light of the Pegasus spyware case, a presidency official said on Thursday, in one of the first concrete actions announced in relation to the scandal. "He's got several phone numbers. This does not mean he has been spied on. It's just additional security," the official told Reuters. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the president's security protocols were being adapted in light of the incident.

U.S. set to formalize readjustment of troop role in Iraq -officials

The United States and Iraq are expected to formalize the end of Washington's combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year and continue the transition toward training and advising Iraqi forces, U.S. officials said on Thursday. There are currently 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq focusing on countering the remnants of Islamic State. The move is not expected to have a major impact since the United States has already moved toward focusing on training Iraqi forces.

Ex-UN rights boss to head probe into Israel, Hamas alleged crimes

Former United Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay will head an international commission of inquiry into alleged crimes committed during the latest conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, the U.N.'s Human Rights Council said in a statement on Thursday. The council agreed in late May to open the investigation with a broad mandate to cover allegations not just in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during hostilities that were halted by a May 21 ceasefire.

Exclusive-As Taliban advances, Afghan military overhauls war strategy to limit losses

Reeling from a surge in battlefield losses, Afghanistan's military is overhauling its war strategy against the Taliban to concentrate forces around the most critical areas like Kabul and other cities, border crossings and vital infrastructure, Afghan and U.S. officials say. The politically perilous strategy will inevitably cede territory to Taliban insurgents. But officials say it appears to be a militarily necessity as over-stretched Afghan troops try to prevent the loss of provincial capitals, which could deeply fracture the country.

Fighting in Ethiopia's Afar forces 54,000 people to flee, official says

Attacks by Tigrayan fighters in Ethiopia's Afar region have forced over 54,000 people from their homes, an official said on Thursday, and refugees in a camp in southern Tigray described heavy clashes nearby. Tens of thousands of people, meanwhile, rallied in the capital to support Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has faced criticism for his handling of a conflict that threatens to undermine stability in Africa's second most populous nation.

U.S. sanctions Cuban security minister, special forces unit over protest crackdown

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Cuban security minister and an interior ministry special forces unit for alleged human rights abuses in a crackdown on anti-government protests earlier this month. The move marked the first concrete steps by President Joe Biden's administration to apply pressure on Cuba's Communist government as it faces calls from U.S. lawmakers and the Cuban-American community to show greater support for the biggest protests to hit the island in decades.

U.S. House approves bid to add 8,000 visas for at-risk Afghans

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a plan on Thursday to allow an extra 8,000 special immigration visas for Afghans who helped the United States and are at risk of retaliation as U.S. troops complete their pullout from Afghanistan after a 20 year war. The bipartisan bill, which passed with a vote of 407 to 16, will now be considered by the Senate. It also aims to speed up the processing of the visas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)