Trump ally Barrack reaches bail package deal with prosecutors
Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 23:36 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack has reached a deal with prosecutors that will allow for his release from custody while he awaits trial on federal charges including illegal foreign lobbying, a prosecutor said during a court hearing on Friday.
