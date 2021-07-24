Tokyo Olympics: Day 3 India Schedule
Following is India's schedule on the third day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Artistic Gymnastics: *Pranati Nayak in action in Women's Qualification - Subdivision 1: 6:30am IST Badminton: *P V Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel) in Women's Singles Group J Match: 7:10am IST.
Boxing: *M C Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic) in Women's 51kg Round of 32 Bout: 1:30pm IST.
*Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Great Britain) in Men's 63kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06pm IST. Hockey: *India vs Australia in Men's Pool A match: 3pm IST Rowing: *Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Repechage 2: 8:10am IST.
Shooting: *Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal in Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: 5:30am IST.
*Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: 7:45am IST.
*Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: 6:30am IST.
*Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30am IST.
*Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12pm IST.
Swimming: *Maana Patel in Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1: 3:32pm IST.
*Srihari Nataraj in Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3: 4:26pm IST. Table Tennis: *G Sathiyan vs Siu Hang Lam (Hong Kong) in Men's Singles Round 2 Match: 10:30am IST.
*Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine) in Women's Singles Round 2 match 12:00pm IST.
Tennis: *Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina vs Liudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok (Ukraine) in Women's Doubles Round 1: 7:30am IST.
