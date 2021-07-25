Olympics-Cycling-Kiesenhofer wins gold in women's road race
Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria rode to the gold medal in the women's Olympic road race on Sunday.
Annemiek Van Vleuten of the Netherlands claimed the silver medal with Elisa Longho Borghini of Italy third.
