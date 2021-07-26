C'garh: ACB, EOW received 44 complaints against 20 IAS and IPS officers, Assembly told

Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 44 complaints were received against 20 IAS and IPS officers by the ACB and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Chhattisgarh in the past three-and-a-half years, the Legislative Assembly was told on Monday.

In a written reply to a question submitted by Congress MLA Satyanarayan Sharma, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “44 complaints were received against 20 IAS and IPS officers by the ACB and EOW between 2018 till June 31 this year. Of them, 12 are IAS officers and 8 are IPS officers''. Of these 44 complaints, offences were registered against four officers in six cases while four complaints were forwarded to concerned units (for further action). Also, a complaint was filed after an inquiry into three complaints, the reply said, adding that the remaining plaints are under investigation.

In another question by Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Dharamjeet Singh, the CM stated that investigation against 334 accused is pending with the ACB and the EOW as of June 30 this year.

