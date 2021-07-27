Olympics-Equestrian-Germany win dressage gold, beating US, Britain
Germany won the equestrian dressage team gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday with a team made up of world number one Isabell Werth, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Dorothee Schneider.
The United States won silver and Britain bronze.
