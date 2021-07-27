Left Menu

Olympics-Equestrian-Germany win dressage gold, beating US, Britain

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:48 IST
Germany won the equestrian dressage team gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday with a team made up of world number one Isabell Werth, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Dorothee Schneider.

The United States won silver and Britain bronze.

