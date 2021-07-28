U.S. Homeland Security Department imposes employee mask mandate

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday said all of its employees, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear a mask indoors and physically distance.

The department said the policy takes effect on Wednesday. As the virulent Delta variant of the coronavirus blazes through parts of the United States and immunizations lag, the federal government is once again racing to contain the pandemic that began more than a year ago, in the hopes of avoiding future nationwide shutdowns.

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control issued guidance on Tuesday that vaccinated people should wear masks in certain situations, including schools, and President Joe Biden's administration on Monday required that Veterans Affairs staff all receive vaccinations. Biden is expected to announce further mandates for federal agencies on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)