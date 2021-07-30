Tanker managed by Israeli-owned company attacked off Oman

A petrolem products tanker managed by an Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime came under attack in the Arabian Sea, off the Omani cast, according to the company, which described the incident as a suspected piracy.

The vessel attacked on Thursday is the Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned ship, London-based Zodiac Maritime, said on its website on Friday. Zodiac is owned by Israel's Ofer family, according to the website.

