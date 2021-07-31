2 Pak nationals extradited to US from Thailand to face drug charges

The US has extradited two Pakistani nationals from Bangkok to face charges for attempting to import large quantities of heroin into America, according to a federal drug control agency.

Maulabaksh Gorgeech, 43, and Niamatullah Gorgeech, 37, who could be jailed for life, were taken into custody by the Thailand authorities in Bangkok on April 11 and were flown to the US on Friday.

Later, they were presented before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in New York.

They trafficked in wholesale importation of heroin to America, US attorney Audrey Strauss alleged.

According to the Department of Drug Enforcement Administration, Maulabaksh and Niamatulla, Asia-based drug traffickers, began communicating and meeting with individuals whom they believed were heroin traffickers interested in purchasing multi-kilogram quantities of heroin for importation into the United States in late 2019.

The individuals were, in fact, confidential sources working at the DEA’s direction, and an undercover DEA agent posing as a New York-based heroin distributor.

They have been charged with one count of attempting to import heroin into the US.

Maulabaksh was also charged with a second count of conspiracy to import heroin into the US. Each count carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

