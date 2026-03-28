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Aizawl's Clean Sweep: A Collective Push for the Cleanest City

A collective cleanliness drive took place in Aizawl to establish the city as one of the cleanest in India. Organized by the Coordination Committee for Aizawl City Cleanliness, this initiative involved multiple state departments and community associations, emphasizing cleanliness as both patriotic duty and economic asset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:44 IST
Aizawl's Clean Sweep: A Collective Push for the Cleanest City
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  • India

An ambitious cleanliness drive was launched in Aizawl on Saturday, aiming to establish the Mizoram capital as one of India's cleanest cities.

The effort, spearheaded by the Coordination Committee for Aizawl City Cleanliness, was supported by the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department, Aizawl Smart City Ltd, Aizawl Municipal Corporation, and the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

Despite challenging weather, the drive saw significant participation from various organizations as city officials addressed 15 high-priority waste accumulation sites in a bid to transform Aizawl into a clean urban hub.

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