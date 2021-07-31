Left Menu

Three arrested in dowry harassment case

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:10 IST
Three arrested in dowry harassment case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur city police has arrested three persons in a dowry harassment case, an official said on Saturday.

The complainant woman is the daughter of a Supreme Court judge, he said.

The woman's father-in-law, mother-in-law and her husband's uncle were arrested on Friday under IPC section 498 (a) (harassment for dowry) and sent in judicial custody, he said.

Her husband and another relative were absconding, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021