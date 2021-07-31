Three arrested in dowry harassment case

Nagpur city police has arrested three persons in a dowry harassment case, an official said on Saturday.

The complainant woman is the daughter of a Supreme Court judge, he said.

The woman's father-in-law, mother-in-law and her husband's uncle were arrested on Friday under IPC section 498 (a) (harassment for dowry) and sent in judicial custody, he said.

Her husband and another relative were absconding, the official added.

