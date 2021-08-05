Armenia says Russian border guards deployed in region bordering Azerbaijan - Ifax
Armenia's defence ministry said on Thursday that Russian border guards had been deployed in the Tavush region in the country's northeast, bordering Azerbaijan, Interfax news agency reported.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last week proposed that Russian border forces be stationed along the length of the border with Azerbaijan amid rising tensions between Yerevan and Baku, the TASS news agency reported.
