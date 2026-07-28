Oman Proposes Regional Control of the Strait of Hormuz

Oman has put forward a proposal to Iran seeking the establishment of a joint regional mechanism to oversee the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Gulf source on Tuesday.

The plan includes the imposition of voluntary fees, which could streamline management in the geopolitically sensitive region.

This initiative by Oman has received backing from other countries in the region, the source added, indicating a collaborative approach towards ensuring security and efficiency in one of the world's most vital maritime corridors.