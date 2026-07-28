Oman Proposes Regional Control of the Strait of Hormuz

Oman has proposed a collaborative regional mechanism to manage the strategic Strait of Hormuz with voluntary fees, a Gulf source informed Reuters. The proposal has reportedly garnered support from regional stakeholders, signaling a potential move towards collective management of this crucial maritime passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 12:00 IST
Oman Proposes Regional Control of the Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

Oman has put forward a proposal to Iran seeking the establishment of a joint regional mechanism to oversee the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Gulf source on Tuesday.

The plan includes the imposition of voluntary fees, which could streamline management in the geopolitically sensitive region.

This initiative by Oman has received backing from other countries in the region, the source added, indicating a collaborative approach towards ensuring security and efficiency in one of the world's most vital maritime corridors.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026