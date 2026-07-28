U.N. Chief's Renewed Efforts to Bridge Cyprus Divide

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has embarked on a significant mission to rekindle peace negotiations between the rival factions of Cyprus. His visit aims to reduce longstanding tensions that have endured for almost a decade.

Guterres is scheduled to meet with both Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders, Nikos Christodoulides and Tufan Erhurman, to facilitate possible solutions. The diplomatic meetings are set to take place within the U.N.-controlled buffer zone that separates the two communities.

While the Greek Cypriots wish to continue negotiations based on a previous model of federation, the Turkish Cypriots want assurances on political equality and negotiation rules. The complex scenario is further complicated by Turkey's controversial involvement in Cyprus's future, which remains a sticking point between the two sides.