Oman Proposes Joint Management of Strait of Hormuz

Oman has put forward a proposal to Iran for a collaborative regional system to manage the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway, with the implementation of voluntary fees, a Gulf source revealed to Reuters.

The Omani proposal, which has garnered regional endorsement, suggests a framework resembling that of the Strait of Malacca where users voluntarily contribute to navigation safety, environmental safeguards, and search and rescue operations. This initiative comes amid a temporary halt in U.S. airstrikes against Iran, fueling optimism for a diplomatic breakthrough to restore shipping through the strait, crucial for global energy supplies. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism for ongoing talks with Iran, but cautioned that military operations would resume if negotiations falter.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi engaged in discussions regarding the Strait of Hormuz with Omani and Saudi leaders, emphasizing the necessity for enhanced cooperation to foster stability and mitigate insecurities provoked by U.S. actions, as stated by Iran's foreign ministry.