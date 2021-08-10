Left Menu

China tells Lithuania to withdraw envoy in row over Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 12:50 IST
Chinese flag Image Credit: ANI
China told Lithuania on Tuesday to withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy to Vilnius in a row over the Baltic state allowing Chinese-claimed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there.

"We urge the Lithuanian side to immediately rectify its wrong decision, take concrete measures to undo the damage, and not to move further down the wrong path," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

