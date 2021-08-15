Community FM radio station launched in Gujarat's Kevadia that houses 'Statue of Unity'

A community FM radio service was launched at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district, where the world's tallest 'Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is located, on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, officials said. An initiative of the Statue of Unity Tourism Authority, this radio station named 'FM 90 Radio Unity' will air different programs, including the biography of Sardar Patel, a program on Sanskrit shlokas with their translation in the local language, and also give information on various projects linked to the 'Statue of Unity' and visits of dignitaries to this monument, its official said. Five local tribal youths have been imparted training to work as radio jockeys (RJ) at this radio station, which has a coverage area of 15-20 km around Kevadia, he said. ''A soft launch of FM 90 Radio Unity was made today as part of the celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Five local tribal youths have been trained to work as radio jockeys at the community radio station that will have a reach in the 15-20 km periphery of Kevadia,'' the official said.

''The radio service will also play songs - largely patriotic and inspirational. Visits of important dignitaries at the Statue of Unity will also be broadcast,'' he added.

Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), Rajiv Gupta, said that Radio Unity is a live expression of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long-term vision of the empowerment of tribal youth and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

''Radio Unity @souindia is an alive expression of Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's long-term vision of the empowerment of tribal youth & #AtmanirbharBharat, when we are celebrating Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence. #happyindependenceday,'' he tweeted.

