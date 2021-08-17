Bengal: Man wanted in Punjab nabbed while sneaking into India from Bangladesh

A man, wanted in Punjab in connection with criminal cases, has been nabbed while crossing over from Bangladesh into India in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a statement issued by the BSF on Tuesday said.

Accused Sultan Deep Singh, a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab, was arrested on August 16 while returning to India.

Singh, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in theft and other criminal cases in Punjab, has said that he had illegally crossed over into Bangladesh in March end and worked as a driver in Dhaka for a few months, it said.

He had earlier worked as a truck driver in Petrapole along the international border in January.