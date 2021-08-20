3 narcotic smugglers held on Indo-Nepal border

Three narcotic smugglers were arrested on the India-Nepal border in Rupaideha town of Uttar Pradesh with smack worth about Rs 2.41 crore in the international market, police said on Friday.

Junaid, Sebu and Ranbeer Soni were arrested Thursday night by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police team, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

While Soni is from Nepal, the other two are Indians.

Police recovered 241 gram of smack, Rs 5,500 cash in Indian currency and around 70,000 Nepalese from their possession.

Police are probing the matter and trying to trace their links.

