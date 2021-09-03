Flow of Afghans crossing into Pakistan, Iran remains "small" - U.N. refugee agency
Afghan nationals have not been fleeing in large numbers across the borders to Pakistan and Iran in the wake of the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15, but some have crossed over indicating they intend to claim asylum, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday. Up to 500,000 Afghans could flee their homeland by year-end, the UNHCR said last week.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Afghan nationals have not been fleeing in large numbers across the borders to Pakistan and Iran in the wake of the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15, but some have crossed over indicating they intend to claim asylum, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday. Babar Baloch, spokesan of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), speaking from Islamabad, said that the numbers leaving Afghanistan "remain small", but gave no figures.
"So far what we have not seen is a large refugee influx," Baloch told a Geneva news briefing. Up to 500,000 Afghans could flee their homeland by year-end, the UNHCR said last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US friends try to rescue brother in arms in Afghanistan
UN relocates about 100 personnel from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan in view of security and other constraints in Kabul
Father of first American killed: Afghanistan end 'shameful'
Italy pushes for extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan -media
Italy making efforts to hold extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan - papers