Flow of Afghans crossing into Pakistan, Iran remains "small" - U.N. refugee agency

Afghan nationals have not been fleeing in large numbers across the borders to Pakistan and Iran in the wake of the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15, but some have crossed over indicating they intend to claim asylum, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday. Up to 500,000 Afghans could flee their homeland by year-end, the UNHCR said last week.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-09-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 14:59 IST
Afghan nationals have not been fleeing in large numbers across the borders to Pakistan and Iran in the wake of the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15, but some have crossed over indicating they intend to claim asylum, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday. Babar Baloch, spokesan of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), speaking from Islamabad, said that the numbers leaving Afghanistan "remain small", but gave no figures.

"So far what we have not seen is a large refugee influx," Baloch told a Geneva news briefing. Up to 500,000 Afghans could flee their homeland by year-end, the UNHCR said last week.

